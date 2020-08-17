Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New landmine identification method

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe 

    Army Research Laboratory

    A new method for landmine identification, funded by a U.S. Army small business tech transfer program, could greatly reduce false alarm rates. The technology can be easily transported to conflict areas via Army unmanned ground vehicles such as the TALON from QinetiQ North America.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 11:37
    Location: US
    TAGS

    combat
    explosives
    landmine

