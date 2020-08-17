New landmine identification method

A new method for landmine identification, funded by a U.S. Army small business tech transfer program, could greatly reduce false alarm rates. The technology can be easily transported to conflict areas via Army unmanned ground vehicles such as the TALON from QinetiQ North America.
|08.17.2020
|08.20.2020 11:37
|6321732
|200817-O-DX796-831
|1173x525
|205.15 KB
|US
|0
|0
|0
