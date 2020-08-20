Coast Guard rescues 2 men from aground vessel in St Mary’s Inlet

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued two men whos fishing vessel ran aground in St. Mary's inlet August 20, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. The two men were unable to be reached by boat, due to the dangerous nighttime environment and quickly changing tide. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

