    Coast Guard rescues 2 men from aground vessel in St Mary’s Inlet

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued two men whos fishing vessel ran aground in St. Mary's inlet August 20, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. The two men were unable to be reached by boat, due to the dangerous nighttime environment and quickly changing tide. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 10:00
    Photo ID: 6321542
    VIRIN: 200820-G-GO107-1216
    Resolution: 1008x756
    Size: 313.55 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

