Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAY EXERCISES COVID HEALTH PROTECTION MEASURES

    CFAY EXERCISES COVID HEALTH PROTECTION MEASURES

    JAPAN

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2020) A member of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) community purchases merchandise at the Navy Exchange from behind a plexiglass barrier to prevent the spread of illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help combat this virus, customers must also wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, along with maintaining a six foot distance from other patrons inside the facility and using hand sanitizer when entering the building. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 02:09
    Photo ID: 6321215
    VIRIN: 200820-N-NB144-0001
    Resolution: 5745x3822
    Size: 20.46 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY EXERCISES COVID HEALTH PROTECTION MEASURES, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #CFAY75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT