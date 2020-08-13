CFAY EXERCISES COVID HEALTH PROTECTION MEASURES

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2020) A member of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) community purchases merchandise at the Navy Exchange from behind a plexiglass barrier to prevent the spread of illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help combat this virus, customers must also wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, along with maintaining a six foot distance from other patrons inside the facility and using hand sanitizer when entering the building. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)

