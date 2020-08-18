HMCS Regina RIMPAC 2020

200818-N-NO842-3002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2020) Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Regina (FFH 334) conducts Officer of the Watch maneuvers with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship JS Ashigara (DDG 178), Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Hobart (DDG 39) and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Arunta (FFH 151) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy courtesy photo)

