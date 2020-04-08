178th firefighters sharpen their search and rescue skills

A firefighter, assigned to the 178th Civil Engineering Squadron, cuts a hole in a slab of concrete to rescue a simulated victim during search and rescue training August 4, 2020 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining readiness is vitally important. 178th firefighters trained on providing structural support to buildings in danger of collapse, and searching, locating and rescuing victims that may be trapped in a rubble pile. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

