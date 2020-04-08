Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    178th firefighters sharpen their search and rescue skills

    178th firefighters sharpen their search and rescue skills

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen 

    178th Wing

    A firefighter, assigned to the 178th Civil Engineering Squadron, cuts a hole in a slab of concrete to rescue a simulated victim during search and rescue training August 4, 2020 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining readiness is vitally important. 178th firefighters trained on providing structural support to buildings in danger of collapse, and searching, locating and rescuing victims that may be trapped in a rubble pile. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 16:48
    Photo ID: 6320806
    VIRIN: 200804-Z-OC810-1093
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th firefighters sharpen their search and rescue skills, by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    search and rescue
    rescue
    National Guard Bureau
    CES
    fire department
    ANG
    firefighters
    training
    OHANG
    178th Wing
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT