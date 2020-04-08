A firefighter, assigned to the 178th Civil Engineering Squadron, cuts a hole in a slab of concrete to rescue a simulated victim during search and rescue training August 4, 2020 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining readiness is vitally important. 178th firefighters trained on providing structural support to buildings in danger of collapse, and searching, locating and rescuing victims that may be trapped in a rubble pile. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 16:48
|Photo ID:
|6320806
|VIRIN:
|200804-Z-OC810-1093
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 178th firefighters sharpen their search and rescue skills, by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
