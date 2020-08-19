Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Concrete floatin’

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Frank Monacelli, 911th Civil Engineering Squadron superintendent, floats a concrete slab at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 19, 2020. The concrete slab was one of many projects Airmen assigned to the 911th CES completed while performing their annual training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Concrete floatin’, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

