Members of the 174th Attack Wing workout in the base gym. The base gym was shut down due to concerns over COVID-19. The base recently reopened the gym. (U.S. Air National Guard
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 12:29
|Photo ID:
|6320454
|VIRIN:
|200806-Z-PJ168-001
|Resolution:
|4849x3464
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 174th Attack Wing Reopens Base gym, by SSgt Duane Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
174th Attack Wing Reopens Base Gym
LEAVE A COMMENT