Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    174th Attack Wing Reopens Base gym

    174th Attack Wing Reopens Base gym

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan 

    174th Attack Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 174th Attack Wing workout in the base gym. The base gym was shut down due to concerns over COVID-19. The base recently reopened the gym. (U.S. Air National Guard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 12:29
    Photo ID: 6320454
    VIRIN: 200806-Z-PJ168-001
    Resolution: 4849x3464
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 174th Attack Wing Reopens Base gym, by SSgt Duane Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    174th Attack Wing Reopens Base Gym

    TAGS

    syracuse
    NYANG
    174th attack wing
    174th ATKW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT