Soldiers at the Joint Tactical Ground Station at Misawa Air Base, Japan, service a radar Sept. 18, 2018. This is one of four locations worldwide that deliver early ballistic missile warning to the U.S. Army, joint force and its partners. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6320049
|VIRIN:
|180918-A-KW619-093
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JTAGS-Japan, by Carrie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
