    JTAGS-Japan

    JTAGS-Japan

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.18.2018

    Photo by Carrie Campbell 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers at the Joint Tactical Ground Station at Misawa Air Base, Japan, service a radar Sept. 18, 2018. This is one of four locations worldwide that deliver early ballistic missile warning to the U.S. Army, joint force and its partners. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2018
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 09:44
    VIRIN: 180918-A-KW619-093
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP 
    Misawa Air Base
    1st Space Brigade
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    JTAGS
    Joint Tactical Ground Station
    early ballistic missile warning

