Historic flight strengthens U.S./UAE partnership

Col. Khaled Al-Falahi, United Arab Emirates Air Force 1st Fighter Wing commander and Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, prepare to take off in a UAE Air Force Mirage 2000 Aug, 10, 2020 from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Under the invitation of the UAE, the historic mission is the first time the commanders of the two units have flown in the same aircraft. The training flight along with other joint air and naval exercises continue to strengthen the partnership between the two nations to defend the Arabian Gulf Region from aggressive actors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

