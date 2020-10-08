Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Historic flight strengthens U.S./UAE partnership

    Historic flight strengthens U.S./UAE partnership

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Khaled Al-Falahi, United Arab Emirates Air Force 1st Fighter Wing commander and Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, prepare to take off in a UAE Air Force Mirage 2000 Aug, 10, 2020 from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Under the invitation of the UAE, the historic mission is the first time the commanders of the two units have flown in the same aircraft. The training flight along with other joint air and naval exercises continue to strengthen the partnership between the two nations to defend the Arabian Gulf Region from aggressive actors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 07:55
    Photo ID: 6319972
    VIRIN: 200810-F-BT522-0040
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic flight strengthens U.S./UAE partnership, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #380AEW #ADAB #DoD #TeamADAB #AFCENT #380 AEW #380 Expeditionary Wing #mirage 2000

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT