The 4th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Operations Officer, Maj. Todd Martin briefs 5th SFAB Brigade Commander Col. Curtis Taylor during a combined arms rehearsal at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Aug. 17, 2020. The briefing provided leaders a chance to explain their movement plan to Taylor while achieving unity of effort and enabling common understanding across the formation.

Date Taken: 08.17.2020
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, SFAB leaders participate in combined arms rehearsal at JBLM, by SSG Catherine Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.