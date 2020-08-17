The 4th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Operations Officer, Maj. Todd Martin briefs 5th SFAB Brigade Commander Col. Curtis Taylor during a combined arms rehearsal at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Aug. 17, 2020. The briefing provided leaders a chance to explain their movement plan to Taylor while achieving unity of effort and enabling common understanding across the formation.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 20:27
|Photo ID:
|6319638
|VIRIN:
|200817-A-GL507-775
|Resolution:
|4227x3056
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SFAB leaders participate in combined arms rehearsal at JBLM, by SSG Catherine Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
