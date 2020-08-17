Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB leaders participate in combined arms rehearsal at JBLM

    SFAB leaders participate in combined arms rehearsal at JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catherine Guerrero 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    The 4th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Operations Officer, Maj. Todd Martin briefs 5th SFAB Brigade Commander Col. Curtis Taylor during a combined arms rehearsal at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Aug. 17, 2020. The briefing provided leaders a chance to explain their movement plan to Taylor while achieving unity of effort and enabling common understanding across the formation.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 20:27
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Field Artillery
    Fires
    Army Training
    JBLM
    US Army
    Training
    FA
    SFAB

