ACC fosters inclusion, highlights contracting efforts to fight COVID-19

Maj. Gen. Paul Pardew (right), commanding general of U.S. Army Contracting Command, explains the details of ACC’s plan to foster inclusion across the command to Gen. Edward Daly (left), Army Materiel Command’s commanding general, during ACC’s first quarterly update briefing to Daly, Aug. 7.

