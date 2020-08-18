Maj. Gen. Paul Pardew (right), commanding general of U.S. Army Contracting Command, explains the details of ACC’s plan to foster inclusion across the command to Gen. Edward Daly (left), Army Materiel Command’s commanding general, during ACC’s first quarterly update briefing to Daly, Aug. 7.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 11:49
|Photo ID:
|6318814
|VIRIN:
|200819-A-CK669-004
|Resolution:
|1205x904
|Size:
|208.66 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACC fosters inclusion, highlights contracting efforts to fight COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC fosters inclusion, highlights contracting efforts to fight COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT