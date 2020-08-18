Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC fosters inclusion, highlights contracting efforts to fight COVID-19

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Maj. Gen. Paul Pardew (right), commanding general of U.S. Army Contracting Command, explains the details of ACC’s plan to foster inclusion across the command to Gen. Edward Daly (left), Army Materiel Command’s commanding general, during ACC’s first quarterly update briefing to Daly, Aug. 7.

