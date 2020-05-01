SrA. Christiana D. Bardsley is ANG’s Outstanding Airman of 2020

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christiana D. Bardsley poses for an official photo Jan. 5, 2020. Bardsley, an intelligence analyst with the the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, was selected as the Air National Guard 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year. (Courtesy Photo)

Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US