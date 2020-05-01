Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SrA. Christiana D. Bardsley is ANG’s Outstanding Airman of 2020

    SrA. Christiana D. Bardsley is ANG’s Outstanding Airman of 2020

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christiana D. Bardsley poses for an official photo Jan. 5, 2020. Bardsley, an intelligence analyst with the the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, was selected as the Air National Guard 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 11:51
    Photo ID: 6318799
    VIRIN: 200105-Z-ZZ000-001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1018.1 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA. Christiana D. Bardsley is ANG’s Outstanding Airman of 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SrA. Christiana D. Bardsley is ANG&rsquo;s Outstanding Airman of 2020

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Rhode Island National Guard
    U.S. Department of Defense
    143rd Airlift Wing
    Director of the Air National Guard
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT