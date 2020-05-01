U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christiana D. Bardsley poses for an official photo Jan. 5, 2020. Bardsley, an intelligence analyst with the the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, was selected as the Air National Guard 2020 Outstanding Airman of the Year. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6318799
|VIRIN:
|200105-Z-ZZ000-001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1018.1 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SrA. Christiana D. Bardsley is ANG’s Outstanding Airman of 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SrA. Christiana D. Bardsley is ANG’s Outstanding Airman of 2020
LEAVE A COMMENT