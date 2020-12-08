Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crane Army Highlights Year-Round Anti-Terrorism Measures During Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Mallory Haag 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity employees practice de-escalation techniques during an anti-terrorism exercise. Employees volunteer for additional safety and security responsibilities across Crane Army in order to make sure employees work in secure environments. During Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month, CAAA emphasizes the anti-terrorism measures it implements year-round to protect its people. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.

    This work, Crane Army Highlights Year-Round Anti-Terrorism Measures During Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month, by Mallory Haag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Munitions
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    Army Materiel Command
    Warfighter
    Crane Army Ammunition Activity
    Joint Munitions Command

