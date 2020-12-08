Crane Army Highlights Year-Round Anti-Terrorism Measures During Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month

Crane Army Ammunition Activity employees practice de-escalation techniques during an anti-terrorism exercise. Employees volunteer for additional safety and security responsibilities across Crane Army in order to make sure employees work in secure environments. During Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month, CAAA emphasizes the anti-terrorism measures it implements year-round to protect its people. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.

