Mildenhall Nation: SSgt Dillon

“As the fitness assessment cell manager, I help ensure our team stays physically fit to fight. My role is important because it ensures members are maintaining standards. In working with the installation, I get the chance to interact with all units. I get to constantly talk with people, which is gratifying because I see my work in play all the time. It’s really nice to feel valued,” said SSgt Daniel Dillon, 100th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell manager from Cleveland, Ohio.
