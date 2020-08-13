Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mildenhall Nation: SSgt Dillon

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    “As the fitness assessment cell manager, I help ensure our team stays physically fit to fight. My role is important because it ensures members are maintaining standards. In working with the installation, I get the chance to interact with all units. I get to constantly talk with people, which is gratifying because I see my work in play all the time. It’s really nice to feel valued,” said SSgt Daniel Dillon, 100th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell manager from Cleveland, Ohio.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 06:30
    Photo ID: 6318539
    VIRIN: 200813-F-PZ401-1011
    Resolution: 5853x3906
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mildenhall Nation: SSgt Dillon, by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    United Kingdom
    USAFE
    England
    RAF Mildenhall
    fitness
    readiness
    force support squadron
    fitness assessment cell
    GB
    fitness testsing

