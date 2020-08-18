Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Security Department

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 18, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Dylan Speed and Master-at-Arms Seaman Brent Valenti, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security department load magazines onboard CFAS Aug. 18, 2020. The ammunition was being loaded as part of a routine marksmanship training to ensure continued efficiency amongst security forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    security
    SASEBO
    m9
    cfas
    Sailors

