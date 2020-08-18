CFAS Security Department

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 18, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Dylan Speed and Master-at-Arms Seaman Brent Valenti, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security department load magazines onboard CFAS Aug. 18, 2020. The ammunition was being loaded as part of a routine marksmanship training to ensure continued efficiency amongst security forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
