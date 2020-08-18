SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 18, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Dylan Speed and Master-at-Arms Seaman Brent Valenti, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security department load magazines onboard CFAS Aug. 18, 2020. The ammunition was being loaded as part of a routine marksmanship training to ensure continued efficiency amongst security forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 02:17 Photo ID: 6318387 VIRIN: 200818-N-CA060-0007 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 708.92 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Security Department, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.