Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Jamey Stewart poses for a photo in front of the San Diego skyline

Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Jamey Stewart, from Greenwood, S.C., assigned to Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15 poses for a photo in front of the San Diego skyline. CCSG-15 conducts integrated training to provide Fleet Commanders with deployable combat ready maritime forces in support of global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Cavagnaro/Released)

