Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Jamey Stewart, from Greenwood, S.C., assigned to Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15 poses for a photo in front of the San Diego skyline. CCSG-15 conducts integrated training to provide Fleet Commanders with deployable combat ready maritime forces in support of global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Cavagnaro/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 23:04
|Photo ID:
|6318297
|VIRIN:
|200814-N-IP531-1011
|Resolution:
|3000x2010
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Hometown:
|GREENWOOD, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Jamey Stewart poses for a photo in front of the San Diego skyline, by PO1 Christopher M Cavagnaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17 Years: The Story of a Senior Chief
LEAVE A COMMENT