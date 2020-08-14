Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher M Cavagnaro 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

    Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Jamey Stewart, from Greenwood, S.C., assigned to Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15 poses for a photo in front of the San Diego skyline. CCSG-15 conducts integrated training to provide Fleet Commanders with deployable combat ready maritime forces in support of global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Cavagnaro/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 23:04
    Photo ID: 6318297
    VIRIN: 200814-N-IP531-1011
    Resolution: 3000x2010
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Hometown: GREENWOOD, SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Jamey Stewart poses for a photo in front of the San Diego skyline, by PO1 Christopher M Cavagnaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17 Years: The Story of a Senior Chief

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station North Island
    NASNI
    CSG-15

