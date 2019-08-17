Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication is key with Task Force Texas

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Kornegay 

    Texas Military Department

    Captain Michael McCann, Joint Task Force 136 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Telecommunications Officer, is currently mobilized with the Texas National Guard's Task Force Texas in Austin, Texas. The Task Force Texas mission is to provide personnel support and supplies to hospitals located in Houston, San Antonio, Del Rio, and the Rio Grande Valley during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. CPT McCann’s role is to assure the continuation of support by keeping communication strong between military and civilian personnel.

