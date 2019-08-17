Captain Michael McCann, Joint Task Force 136 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Telecommunications Officer, is currently mobilized with the Texas National Guard's Task Force Texas in Austin, Texas. The Task Force Texas mission is to provide personnel support and supplies to hospitals located in Houston, San Antonio, Del Rio, and the Rio Grande Valley during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. CPT McCann’s role is to assure the continuation of support by keeping communication strong between military and civilian personnel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2019 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 20:53 Photo ID: 6318216 VIRIN: 190817-F-WR850-863 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.19 MB Location: AUSTIN, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communication is key with Task Force Texas, by SSgt Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.