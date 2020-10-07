Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Albany Carries on Submarine Battle Flag Tradition

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Cmdr. Mathias Vorachek, the commanding officer of USS Albany (SSN 753) holds a submarine battle flag created by his crew during a recent deployment. The flag, which consists of patches stitched together, represents different accomplishments or memories made by the crew. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield)

