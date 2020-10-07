USS Albany Carries on Submarine Battle Flag Tradition

Cmdr. Mathias Vorachek, the commanding officer of USS Albany (SSN 753) holds a submarine battle flag created by his crew during a recent deployment. The flag, which consists of patches stitched together, represents different accomplishments or memories made by the crew. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield)
