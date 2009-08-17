ASN RDA extends Information Warfare Research Project, increases ceiling by $400M

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN RDA) James Geurts recently approved a $400 million ceiling increase and a two-year period of performance (PoP) extension for Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s (NAVWAR) Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP).The IWRP, established in October 2018, uses an alternative acquisition method called an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to streamline the acquisition process, rapidly develop prototypes and provide advanced technologies to the fleet. IWRP uses a consortium-based approach and is managed by Advanced Technology International (ATI). (Courtesy Graphic)

