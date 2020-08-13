Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Regiment celebrates its 65th Anniversary

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Zoran Raduka 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Capt. Jeff Benton, civil affairs officer, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, stands in front of a school plaque in Sri Lanka, with dedications to all the personnel involved in its renovation. Benton, along with his team of civil affairs Soldiers, worked with the government and local authorities to restructure buildings in the city of Batticaloa in 2018. (Courtesy Photo)

