Civil Affairs Regiment celebrates its 65th Anniversary

Capt. Jeff Benton, civil affairs officer, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, stands in front of a school plaque in Sri Lanka, with dedications to all the personnel involved in its renovation. Benton, along with his team of civil affairs Soldiers, worked with the government and local authorities to restructure buildings in the city of Batticaloa in 2018. (Courtesy Photo)

