Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Chinook crew recovers small boat

    Coast Guard Cutter Chinook crew recovers small boat

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Coast Guard Cutter Chinook crew members recover their small boat May 20, 2020. The Chinook crew used their small boat while participating in Safe Boating Week conducting vessel boardings to ensure mariners are adequately prepared for the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Chinook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 11:33
    Photo ID: 6317478
    VIRIN: 200520-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 77.08 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Chinook crew recovers small boat, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    small boat
    boarding
    recover
    Coast Guard
    safe boating week
    safty
    Coast Guard Cutter Chinook
    vessel boardings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT