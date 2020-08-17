Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flowering Rush

    MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History executed a Project Partnership Agreement, August 10, 2020 to begin a project that will control flowering rush at Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve and Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flowering Rush, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Cleveland Museum of Natural History execute agreement

