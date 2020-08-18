Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19: Airmen remain resilient

    RP, GERMANY

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    This graphic serves to represent the GRIT initiative that originated in USAFE. GRIT empowers airmen through a leadership-based approach to operations and mentorship. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 07:41
    Photo ID: 6317130
    VIRIN: 200818-F-TI641-1002
    Resolution: 630x800
    Size: 107.6 KB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19: Airmen remain resilient, by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

