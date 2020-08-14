Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY HOLDS FROCKING CEREMONY

    JAPAN

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Cotter 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    200814-N-IR734-1019
    YOKOSUKA, Japan - Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander of Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks to newly advanced Sailors after a frocking ceremony August 14. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    VIRIN: 200814-N-IR734-1019
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY HOLDS FROCKING CEREMONY, by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

