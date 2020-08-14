200814-N-IR734-1019

YOKOSUKA, Japan - Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander of Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks to newly advanced Sailors after a frocking ceremony August 14. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 00:39 Photo ID: 6316963 VIRIN: 200814-N-IR734-1019 Resolution: 4518x4041 Size: 12.32 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY HOLDS FROCKING CEREMONY, by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.