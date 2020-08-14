CFAY HOLDS FROCKING CEREMONY

200814-N-IR734-1019
YOKOSUKA, Japan - Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander of Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks to newly advanced Sailors after a frocking ceremony August 14. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter/Released)
