Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cannons on CFAS

    Cannons on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 17, 2020) – Koji Masuda and Kazuki Moriyama, welders for Facilities Sustainment Branch Sasebo, move a cannon onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 17, 2020. Over 1,700 Japanese employees work at CFAS and its tenant commands providing critical services that enables the base to support its forward-deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 23:56
    Photo ID: 6316958
    VIRIN: 200817-N-CA060-0004
    Resolution: 4416x3154
    Size: 763.12 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannons on CFAS, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    cfas
    welders
    canon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT