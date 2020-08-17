SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 17, 2020) – Koji Masuda and Kazuki Moriyama, welders for Facilities Sustainment Branch Sasebo, move a cannon onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 17, 2020. Over 1,700 Japanese employees work at CFAS and its tenant commands providing critical services that enables the base to support its forward-deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.16.2020 23:56 Photo ID: 6316958 VIRIN: 200817-N-CA060-0004 Resolution: 4416x3154 Size: 763.12 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cannons on CFAS, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.