200815-N-FA490-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2020) Retail Specialist Seaman Jacarolyn Joseph, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), answers a phone in the ship’s store, Aug. 15. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 23:13
|Photo ID:
|6316354
|VIRIN:
|200815-N-FA490-1033
|Resolution:
|5252x3503
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Headline: USS Halsey Conducts Retail Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT