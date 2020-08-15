Headline: USS Halsey Conducts Retail Operations

200815-N-FA490-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2020) Retail Specialist Seaman Jacarolyn Joseph, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), answers a phone in the ship’s store, Aug. 15. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

