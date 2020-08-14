KINGSVILLE, Texas (Aug. 14, 2020) Training Air Wing 2 Commodore Capt. Brett Lassen presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Training Squadron 21 offgoing Commanding Officer Cmdr. Matthew J. Maher during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, Aug. 14. VT-21 is one of four advanced strike figher pilot training squadrons under Chief of Naval Air Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 17:00
|Photo ID:
|6315273
|VIRIN:
|200814-N-OU681-1073
|Resolution:
|6974x4645
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|KINGSVILLE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Hometown:
|PARKER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Training Squadron 21 change of command ceremony, by LT Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training Squadron 21 Holds Change of Command at NAS Kingsville
