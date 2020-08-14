Training Squadron 21 change of command ceremony

KINGSVILLE, Texas (Aug. 14, 2020) Training Air Wing 2 Commodore Capt. Brett Lassen presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Training Squadron 21 offgoing Commanding Officer Cmdr. Matthew J. Maher during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, Aug. 14. VT-21 is one of four advanced strike figher pilot training squadrons under Chief of Naval Air Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released)

