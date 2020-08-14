Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Squadron 21 change of command ceremony

    Training Squadron 21 change of command ceremony

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    KINGSVILLE, Texas (Aug. 14, 2020) Training Air Wing 2 Commodore Capt. Brett Lassen presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Training Squadron 21 offgoing Commanding Officer Cmdr. Matthew J. Maher during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, Aug. 14. VT-21 is one of four advanced strike figher pilot training squadrons under Chief of Naval Air Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Training Squadron 21 Holds Change of Command at NAS Kingsville

