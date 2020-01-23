The Brownsville Ship Channel Waterways Advisory Committee hold their inaugural meeting Jan. 23, 2020, at the Port of Brownsville, Texas. The new committee will be comprised of maritime industry leaders and subject matter experts and will advise the Captain of the Port on issues related to navigation safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 12:24
|Photo ID:
|6313076
|VIRIN:
|200123-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|960x720
|Size:
|84.67 KB
|Location:
|BROWNSVILLE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Attends Brownsville Ship Channel Waterways Advisory Committee Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT