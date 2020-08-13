Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New SDDC inspector general looks to create good bonds, teach, train

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Johnathon Orrell 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Brig Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command commanding general, administers the Inspector General Oath to Lt. Col. Billy Tucker and Sgt. Maj. Chay Blount August 13, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 10:46
    Photo ID: 6312322
    VIRIN: 200813-A-JQ560-001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New SDDC inspector general looks to create good bonds, teach, train, by Johnathon Orrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New SDDC inspector general looks to create good bonds, teach, train

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command
    U.S. Transportation Command

