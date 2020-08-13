Brig Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command commanding general, administers the Inspector General Oath to Lt. Col. Billy Tucker and Sgt. Maj. Chay Blount August 13, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 10:46
|Photo ID:
|6312322
|VIRIN:
|200813-A-JQ560-001
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New SDDC inspector general looks to create good bonds, teach, train, by Johnathon Orrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New SDDC inspector general looks to create good bonds, teach, train
LEAVE A COMMENT