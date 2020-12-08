Competent Corpsmen Capably Conduct Contact Tracing for COVID Cases

It takes a team…Preventive medicine technicians assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton present a collective collection of the command’s COVID-19 contact tracing team, responsible for the herculean and painstaking task of investigating positive cases of the novel coronavirus as part of all contact investigations in the ongoing effort to help stop the spread of the pandemic outbreak (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office).

