It takes a team…Preventive medicine technicians assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton present a collective collection of the command’s COVID-19 contact tracing team, responsible for the herculean and painstaking task of investigating positive cases of the novel coronavirus as part of all contact investigations in the ongoing effort to help stop the spread of the pandemic outbreak (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office).
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 09:15
|Photo ID:
|6312221
|VIRIN:
|200813-N-HU933-003
|Resolution:
|6000x2895
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Competent Corpsmen Capably Conduct Contact Tracing for COVID Cases, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Competent Corpsmen Capably Conduct Contact Tracing for COVID Cases
LEAVE A COMMENT