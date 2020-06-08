A medical professional from the 65th Medical Brigade conducts a nasal swab on an Eighth Army civilian employee who was randomly selected for Eighth Army COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Aug. 6 on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo)
Random COVID-19 testing helps Eighth Army protect the force
