    Random COVID-19 testing helps Eighth Army protect the force

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2020

    8th Army

    A medical professional from the 65th Medical Brigade conducts a nasal swab on an Eighth Army civilian employee who was randomly selected for Eighth Army COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Aug. 6 on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo)

    Korea
    Eighth Army
    65th Medical Brigade
    COVID-19

