CFAS Townhall Livestream

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 13, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings and Deputy Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet Capt. Marvin Thompson, led a town hall livestream onboard CFAS Aug. 13, 2020. The livestream was broadcast to the CFAS community and enabled the public to ask questions regarding the base’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues which concerns the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

