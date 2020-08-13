Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Townhall Livestream

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 13, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings and Deputy Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet Capt. Marvin Thompson, led a town hall livestream onboard CFAS Aug. 13, 2020. The livestream was broadcast to the CFAS community and enabled the public to ask questions regarding the base’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues which concerns the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

