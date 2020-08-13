CFAS Townhall Livestream

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 13, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings and Deputy Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet Capt. Marvin Thompson, led a town hall livestream onboard CFAS Aug. 13, 2020. The livestream was broadcast to the CFAS community and enabled the public to ask questions regarding the base’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues which concerns the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 23:32
|Photo ID:
|6310756
|VIRIN:
|200813-N-CA060-0010
|Resolution:
|6334x4524
|Size:
|712.45 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
