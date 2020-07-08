U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 7458, provide medical support at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Harlingen, Texas. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Christopher Lange / U.S. Army North Public Affairs)
This work, Soldiers provide medical support at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Harlingen, Texas., by PO2 Christopher Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
