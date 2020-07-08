Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers provide medical support at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Harlingen, Texas.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lange 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 7458, provide medical support at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Harlingen, Texas. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Christopher Lange / U.S. Army North Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 18:05
    Photo ID: 6310311
    VIRIN: 200807-N-HS500-0010
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers provide medical support at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Harlingen, Texas., by PO2 Christopher Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    U.S. Army
    Army Medicine
    USARNORTH
    COVID-19

