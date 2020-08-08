The Weeks 541 crane places a modified shipping container around the motor vessel Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound as a part of an ongoing scouring protection plan in early August 2020. Responders use shipping containers, concrete mats and aggregate rock to deter erosion as they prepare for cutting and lifting operations in early October 2020. St. Simons Sound Incident image by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes.

