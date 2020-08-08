Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crane places a modified shipping container around the motor vessel Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Weeks 541 crane places a modified shipping container around the motor vessel Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound as a part of an ongoing scouring protection plan in early August 2020. Responders use shipping containers, concrete mats and aggregate rock to deter erosion as they prepare for cutting and lifting operations in early October 2020. St. Simons Sound Incident image by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crane places a modified shipping container around the motor vessel Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound, by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

