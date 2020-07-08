Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200807-A-SO154-001

    200807-A-SO154-001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Gennaro Penn, left, and Col. Stephen Aiton, Soldier Support Institute commander, place a medal around the neck of Col. Greg R. Worley after he became the 41st commandant of the Financial Management and Comptroller School and Chief of the Finance Corps, Aug. 7.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 11:52
    Photo ID: 6309249
    VIRIN: 200807-A-SO154-001
    Resolution: 3603x2547
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200807-A-SO154-001, by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Financial Management and Comptroller School welcome 41st commandant

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Finance Corps
    CASCOM
    SSI
    Financial Management and Comptroller School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT