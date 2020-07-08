Command Sgt. Maj. Gennaro Penn, left, and Col. Stephen Aiton, Soldier Support Institute commander, place a medal around the neck of Col. Greg R. Worley after he became the 41st commandant of the Financial Management and Comptroller School and Chief of the Finance Corps, Aug. 7.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 11:52 Photo ID: 6309249 VIRIN: 200807-A-SO154-001 Resolution: 3603x2547 Size: 5.38 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200807-A-SO154-001, by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.