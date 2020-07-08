Command Sgt. Maj. Gennaro Penn, left, and Col. Stephen Aiton, Soldier Support Institute commander, place a medal around the neck of Col. Greg R. Worley after he became the 41st commandant of the Financial Management and Comptroller School and Chief of the Finance Corps, Aug. 7.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 11:52
|Photo ID:
|6309249
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-SO154-001
|Resolution:
|3603x2547
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200807-A-SO154-001, by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Financial Management and Comptroller School welcome 41st commandant
LEAVE A COMMENT