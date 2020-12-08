Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Giving Back

    Giving Back

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Dale Davis 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    Chief Hospital Corpsman Brandy Whittington and Chief Hospital Corpsman Koleea Flagg, both assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi sort schools supplies that are to be donated to the NAS Corpus Christi Youth Center. Members of the South Texas Chief Petty Officers association collected the supplies, which were donated in support of the center’s annual school supply drive to help prepare local students for the beginning of the school year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 11:33
    Photo ID: 6309243
    VIRIN: 200812-N-VM142-001
    Resolution: 1984x1574
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Giving Back, by Dale Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Community Service
    Back to School
    Naval Air Station Corpus Christi
    Navy Medicine
    Child and Youth Programs
    Defense Health Agency
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT