Giving Back

Chief Hospital Corpsman Brandy Whittington and Chief Hospital Corpsman Koleea Flagg, both assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi sort schools supplies that are to be donated to the NAS Corpus Christi Youth Center. Members of the South Texas Chief Petty Officers association collected the supplies, which were donated in support of the center’s annual school supply drive to help prepare local students for the beginning of the school year.

