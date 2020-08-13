Submarine Learning Center Prepares for Virtual Reaffirmation of Accreditation

The Council on Occupational Education (COE) will conduct a virtual Reaffirmation of Accreditation of Submarine Learning Center (SLC), which will take place in September and continue throughout the year.



Due to the unique set of circumstances and challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the COE is permitting the flexibility to develop, adopt, modify, and implement temporary virtual site visit policies. The SLC virtual site visit will rely on an engaged, interactive format (e.g., teleconference meetings, video conference calls, and the like), to include documents review and exchanges by emails.



The purpose of this virtual Reaffirmation of Accreditation is to assess SLC and its ten learning sites and detachments as an accredited institution using the standards and criteria established by the COE. Accreditation has two fundamental purposes: to reassure the quality of the institution and academic programs and provide guidance to institutions for the continual improvement of their educational offerings.



COE, a nationally recognized accrediting agency, is a non-profit voluntary membership organization serving postsecondary education and training institutions, centers, and similar entities, interested in the improvement of the workforce. The process will cover training throughout the SLC domain, which trains more than 1,200 staff and 232,000 students annually at learning sites and detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii and Guam.



COE requires all organizations to conduct a self-study before the team visit. There are 11 standards that organizations must meet to be accredited through the COE. The self-study allows the organization a process to meet those standards and prepare documentation.



“The SLC headquarters team has been diligently working over the past year to update the self-study and to address the 11 standards,” said Elizabeth Kraemer, COE Accreditation Liaison Officer. “Our evaluation of meeting the criteria has involved all departments and learning sites in our domain.”



The COE team will also rely on virtual interviews, observations of conditions and practices, and other essential documentation to determine if SLC is following the standards and criteria required for accreditation.



“This accreditation is a critical part of our training process and illustrates our mission to deliver the best quality of training to the submarine force,” said Joe Baldi, SLC Director of Training.



For information, questions or comments regarding the COE, please contact the Executive Director of the Commission, Council on Occupational Education via mail at 7840 Roswell Road, Building 300, Suite 325, Atlanta, Georgia 30350, or submit comments through the Council’s website: http://www.council.org. Individuals submitting comments must provide their name and mailing address.



SLC’s mission is to prepare undersea warfighters by providing and maintaining the highest quality instructors, curriculum, and training facilities. Submarine Learning Center and its subordinate commands are essential to our nation’s defense and to maintaining undersea superiority.

