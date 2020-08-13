Deputy US EUCOM Commander visits SHAPE

SHAPE, Belgium – Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D. Wolters, left, poses for a photo with United States European Command (EUCOM) Deputy Commander Major General Michael L. Howard during a routine office call at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on August 13, 2020. Major General Howard recently assumed duties as the EUCOM Deputy Commander on July 21, 2020 while SACEUR General Wolters serves dually as both the SACEUR and EUCOM Commander. (NATO Photo by MC1 Brett Dodge)

