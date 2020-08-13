Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy US EUCOM Commander visits SHAPE

    BELGIUM

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Dodge 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    SHAPE, Belgium – Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D. Wolters, left, poses for a photo with United States European Command (EUCOM) Deputy Commander Major General Michael L. Howard during a routine office call at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on August 13, 2020. Major General Howard recently assumed duties as the EUCOM Deputy Commander on July 21, 2020 while SACEUR General Wolters serves dually as both the SACEUR and EUCOM Commander. (NATO Photo by MC1 Brett Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 05:57
    Photo ID: 6308487
    VIRIN: 200813-N-GP524-0002
    Resolution: 3536x2526
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy US EUCOM Commander visits SHAPE, by PO1 William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SACEUR
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    Ramstein
    USAF
    USA
    SHAPE
    United States European Command
    Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe
    General Tod D Wolters
    Major General Michael L. Howard

