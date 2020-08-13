CFAY RENOVATIONS

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 13, 2020) — A Japanese contract employee applies curing tapes on the wall at the renovation site of the Yokosuka Child Development Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photos by Ryo Isobe)

