Warrior of the Week Aug. 12, 2020

Let's give Airman 1st Class Lataea Travis from the 81st Medical Support Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's wing staff meeting! Travis expertly manages the distribution of pandemic response inventory, ensuring 81st Medical Group personnel are armed with the necessary protective equipment to combat COVID-19. She also provides forward-logistics support to 14 clinics within the 81st MDG, ensuring flights like genetics and public health are able to administer and track COVID tests to patients. Travis also issues logistical services to the immunization efforts across the 81st Training Wing, ensuring on-time inoculation for patients and basic military training flights hosted at Keesler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

