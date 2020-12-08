Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warrior of the Week Aug. 12, 2020

    Warrior of the Week Aug. 12, 2020

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Airman 1st Class Lataea Travis from the 81st Medical Support Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's wing staff meeting! Travis expertly manages the distribution of pandemic response inventory, ensuring 81st Medical Group personnel are armed with the necessary protective equipment to combat COVID-19. She also provides forward-logistics support to 14 clinics within the 81st MDG, ensuring flights like genetics and public health are able to administer and track COVID tests to patients. Travis also issues logistical services to the immunization efforts across the 81st Training Wing, ensuring on-time inoculation for patients and basic military training flights hosted at Keesler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 14:40
    Photo ID: 6307077
    VIRIN: 200812-F-BD983-0002
    Resolution: 3792x2705
    Size: 831.64 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week Aug. 12, 2020, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Mississippi
    leadership
    certificate
    highlight
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Airman
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week
    Excel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT