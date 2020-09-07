Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGOT Establishment

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Kayla Adcock 

    Naval Oceanography

    Cmdr. Kimberly Freitas (right) salutes Capt. Shane Stoughton (left) in the assumption of all duties and responsibilities as Commanding Officer of SGOT-SD during a virtual command establishment ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island on Jul. 9, 2020.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SGOT San Diego Celebrates Command Establishment

    Naval Oceanography
    Fleet Weather Center San Diego
    Strike Group Oceanography Team
    Naval Oceanography and Meteorology

