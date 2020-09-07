SGOT Establishment

Cmdr. Kimberly Freitas (right) salutes Capt. Shane Stoughton (left) in the assumption of all duties and responsibilities as Commanding Officer of SGOT-SD during a virtual command establishment ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island on Jul. 9, 2020.

