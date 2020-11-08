Thracian Fall 2020; Back in business

A Bulgarian air force para jumper departs a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron during Thracian Fall 2020 at Cheshnegirovo drop zone, Bulgaria, Aug. 11, 2020. There were over 60 jumpers on the aircraft during the night operations at the Cheshnegirovo drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

