Thracian Fall 2020; Back in business

A container delivery system (CDS) falls from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for aerial drop zone training during Thracian Fall 2020 at Cheshnegirovo drop zone, Bulgaria, Aug. 11, 2020. The drop zones are controlled by two members on the ground that communicate vital information to the pilots such as wind conditions to assist with the correct location to drop CDS bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 Location: PLOVDIV, BG by TSgt Devin Nothstine