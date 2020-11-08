Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Fall 2020; Back in business [Image 9 of 12]

    Thracian Fall 2020; Back in business

    PLOVDIV, BULGARIA

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A Bulgarian air force para jumper prepares to land during Thracian Fall 2020 at Cheshnegirovo drop zone, Bulgaria, Aug. 11, 2020. While landing, the jumper's feet strike the ground first and immediately rolls himself sideways to distribute the landing shock safely along five points of body contact with the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thracian Fall 2020; Back in business [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

