Thracian Fall 2020; Back in business

A Bulgarian air force para jumper prepares to land during Thracian Fall 2020 at Cheshnegirovo drop zone, Bulgaria, Aug. 11, 2020. While landing, the jumper's feet strike the ground first and immediately rolls himself sideways to distribute the landing shock safely along five points of body contact with the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

Date Taken: 08.11.2020
Location: PLOVDIV, BG
Thracian Fall 2020