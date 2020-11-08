Thracian Fall 2020; Back in business

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flies over Cheshnegirovo drop zone (DZ) to get familiar with the location prior to conducting static-line aerial jumps during Thracian Fall 2020 at Cheshnegirovo DZ, Bulgaria, Aug. 11, 2020. Together, the U.S. and Bulgaria continue to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt through improvising readiness and responsiveness and continue to improve effectiveness and interoperability through these flying deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)
