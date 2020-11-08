Thracian Fall 2020; Back in business

Bulgarian air force para jumpers descend into Cheshnegirovo drop zone (DZ) after performing a static-line jump from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron during Thracian Fall 2020, Aug. 11, 2020. The 37th Airlift Squadron provided primary airlift support while the 435th Contingency Response Squadron were the jumpmasters, providing safety in the air, and DZ controllers to meet the jumpers safely on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

Date Taken: 08.11.2020
Location: PLOVDIV, BG