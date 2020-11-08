Thracian Fall 2020; Back in business

Three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron approach the drop zone during Thracian Fall 2020 at Cheshnegirovo drop zone, Bulgaria, Aug. 11, 2020. A drop zone marker (DZM) is placed on the ground to give jumpers a target to land on during aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)
