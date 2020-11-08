Thracian Fall 2020; Back in business

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Burke, 435th Security Forces Squadron contingency response airfield manager, conducts an operation check on phantom lights prior to night drop zone operations during Thracian Fall 2020 at Cheshnegirovo drop zone, Bulgaria, Aug. 11, 2020. Phantom lights are used to illuminate the drop zone marker for pilots and jumpers to see the target location during times of darkness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

