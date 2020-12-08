The boat crew from Station Ponce de Leon Inlet arrived on scene and took the disabled vessel in tow to Station Ponce de Leon Inlet, Florida, August 11, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk crew located the vessel and vectored in a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium crew from Coast Guard Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 07:52
|Photo ID:
|6306270
|VIRIN:
|200812-G-GO107-1207
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|156.74 KB
|Location:
|PONCE DE LEON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet rescues 3 men, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT