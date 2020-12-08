The boat crew from Station Ponce de Leon Inlet arrived on scene and took the disabled vessel in tow to Station Ponce de Leon Inlet, Florida, August 11, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk crew located the vessel and vectored in a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium crew from Coast Guard Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 07:52 Photo ID: 6306270 VIRIN: 200812-G-GO107-1207 Resolution: 480x640 Size: 156.74 KB Location: PONCE DE LEON, FL, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet rescues 3 men, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.