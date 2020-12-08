Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet rescues 3 men

    PONCE DE LEON, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    The boat crew from Station Ponce de Leon Inlet arrived on scene and took the disabled vessel in tow to Station Ponce de Leon Inlet, Florida, August 11, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk crew located the vessel and vectored in a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium crew from Coast Guard Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 07:52
    Photo ID: 6306270
    VIRIN: 200812-G-GO107-1207
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 156.74 KB
    Location: PONCE DE LEON, FL, US 
    SAR
    USCG
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    D7
    Ponce De Leon Inlet
    Station Ponce De Leon Inlet
    Ponce De Leon

