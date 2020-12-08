Japanese Class on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 12, 2020) – Mizogoshi Takaoki, a Japanese language instructor, teaches a class to Sailors onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 12, 2020. Sailors are encouraged to attend classes like Takaoki’s to improve their ability to communicate with host national colleagues, acquaintances and friends. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

