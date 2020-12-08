Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Class on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 12, 2020) – Mizogoshi Takaoki, a Japanese language instructor, teaches a class to Sailors onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 12, 2020. Sailors are encouraged to attend classes like Takaoki’s to improve their ability to communicate with host national colleagues, acquaintances and friends. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

